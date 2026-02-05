Hull KR coach Willie Peters ‘interested for sure’ in succeeding Shaun Wane as England boss
Peters is among the leading candidates for the position following the departure of Shaun Wane last month
Hull KR coach Willie Peters has stated his interest in taking over as England boss for the World Cup.
The Australian is among the leading candidates for the position following the departure of Shaun Wane last month.
Peters led Hull KR to the treble of Super League, league leaders' shield and Challenge Cup last season.
The 46-year-old told the Press Association: "Yes, I'm interested for sure. Certainly we should have conversations but when that happens, if it happens, I don't know.
"I've been over here for a long time. I've been a player and a coach. I understand the game."
Wane stood down following England's 3-0 defeat to Australia in last autumn's Ashes.
Peters was part of the Kangaroos backroom staff during that series and, from what he saw, believes England have the basis of a side that can challenge in the World Cup later this year.
He said: "I'm honest in terms of how I think we can all grow the game here and develop it and I don't think England are too far off.
"The area, I believe, that needs work is around that spine. England's never had any problems with completing, passion and effort, that type of thing.
"As long as they maintain that then they'll put themselves in a position to have a successful World Cup."
The Rugby Football League has indicated that the role of national team coach will revert to being a part-time position, allowing someone to take it up alongside club commitments.
Peters said: "If that's the way they're going to go, then there will certainly be some coaches putting their hands up."
The 2026 World Cup takes place in Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea in October and November, after the domestic season finishes.
