AJ Brimson is in line to make his England debut at full-back in Saturday's second Ashes Test against Australia in Liverpool with Jack Welsby dropped from Shaun Wane's 19-man matchday squad.

Wane had promised to make changes after a lacklustre England lost the opening contest 26-6 at Wembley last weekend, and has also brought in Wigan half-back Harry Smith and Canberra's former Warriors forward Morgan Smithies with John Bateman and Ethan Harvard dropping out along with Welsby.

Brimson - who previously represented Australia in the Nines World Cup - changed his national allegiance earlier this year, and came into the camp after being named player of the year for the Gold Coast Titans in the NRL.

"I needed to make some changes to the side that lost last week at Wembley and I have done that," Wane said.

"The beauty of having such a strong squad is that we are bringing some really talented players into the side ahead of this weekend's game, but the fact remains we simply need to be better this time around.

"I want us to show the very best of us, play at the level I know we can and ultimately level this Ashes Series.

"We are heading to a sold-out Hill Dickinson Stadium at Everton and I have no doubt the English supporters will get behind the team and be that 18th man for us on Saturday afternoon."

