Christian Wade to switch codes and join Wigan Warriors
The move follows stints in rugby union and the NFL
Wigan have announced the signing of Gloucester winger and former NFL running back Christian Wade on a deal for the rest of the season.
Wade, who scored 82 tries during a seven-year spell with Wasps, will switch codes to join Wigan in May for the remainder of the 2025 season.
The move represents another major swap for Wade, who left rugby in 2018 to try his hand in the NFL, signing for the Buffalo Bills via the NFL's international player pathway.
Despite some eye-catching displays during pre-season play, Wade never made a regular-season appearance for the Bulls and returned to rugby union with Racing 92 in 2022 before joining Gloucester for the current season.
Wade, 33, was introduced to the Wigan crowd before the Good Friday derby against St Helens.
"I'm excited to join Wigan Warriors, a club with a tremendous legacy," Wade said. "I'm honoured to be joining a list of legendary players who have played for this club.
"I'm looking forward to this next chapter in my career and I can't wait to get started."
Former Wigan winger Martin Offiah described Wade's move as a major moment for rugby league.
"Wigan's signing of Christian Wade is the biggest coup for the sport of rugby league since Jonathan Davies joined me at Widnes back in the 80s," Offiah said.
