PA sport day schedule for Friday, April 18
.
SOCCERBournemouth preview press conference (0900).Brighton preview press conference (0900).Liverpool preview press conference (0900, Carl Markham covering).Newcastle preview press conference (0900, Damian Spellman covering).Leicester preview press conference (1100, Sunny Badwal covering).Man City preview press conference (1230, Simon Peach covering).Arsenal preview press conference (1300, Philip Duncan covering).Aston Villa preview press conference (1330).Brentford preview press conference (1330).Crystal Palace preview press conference (1330).Fulham preview press conference (1330).Wolves preview press conference (1330).Ipswich preview press conference (1330).Sky Bet Championship (1500 unless stated): Blackburn v Millwall. Bristol City v Sunderland. Coventry v West Brom. Derby v Luton (1230). Middlesbrough v Plymouth. Norwich v Portsmouth. Oxford v Leeds (2000). Preston v QPR. Sheff Utd v Cardiff (1730). Stoke v Sheff Wed. Swansea v Hull. Watford v Burnley.League One: Birmingham v Crawley. Bolton v Wycombe. Charlton v Northampton. Exeter v Burton (1300). Huddersfield v Cambridge. Leyton Orient v Barnsley. Peterborough v Stockport. Reading v Lincoln. Rotherham v Mansfield. Shrewsbury v Wigan. Stevenage v Blackpool. Wrexham v Bristol Rovers.League Two: AFC Wimbledon v Chesterfield. Bromley v Morecambe. Carlisle v Port Vale. Cheltenham v Gillingham. Colchester v Crewe. Fleetwood v Barrow. Grimsby v Swindon. MK Dons v Newport. Salford v Accrington. Tranmere v Doncaster. Walsall v Harrogate.William Hill Championship: Livingston v Ayr (1945).
PICTURES: Derby v Luton. Blackburn v Millwall. Bristol City v Sunderland. Coventry v West Brom. Watford v Burnley. Sheff Utd v Cardiff. Oxford v Leeds. Birmingham v Crawley. Wrexham v Bristol Rovers. Carlisle v Port Vale.
VIDEO: Liverpool, Leicester, Man City and Arsenal preview press conferences.
CRICKET
Women’s World Cup qualifier, Lahore: Ireland v Scotland (1000BST).Rothesay County Championship (to Apr 21) Division One: Durham v Yorkshire. Essex v Worcestershire. Hampshire v Somerset. Sussex v Surrey. Warwickshire v Nottinghamshire.Division Two: Derbyshire v Northamptonshire. Kent v Gloucestershire. Lancashire v Leicestershire. Middlesex v Glamorgan.
RUGBY UNION
Gallagher Premiership: Newcastle v Northampton (1945, Rebecca Johnson covering).United Rugby Championship: Edinburgh v Sharks (1935).
PICTURES: Newcastle v Northampton.
RUGBY LEAGUE
Betfred Super League: Hull v Hull KR (1230, David Charlesworth covering). Leeds v Huddersfield (1730, Mark Walker covering). Wigan v St Helens (1500, Ian Parker covering).
SNOOKER
Sheffield: World Championship media day (Mark Staniforth covering).
PICTURES: World Championship media day.
GOLF
Dominican Republic: Corales Puntacana Championship.South Carolina: RBC Heritage.Shanghai: Volvo China Open.California: JM Eagle Championship.
TENNIS
Barcelona: Barcelona Open.Munich: Munich Open.Stuttgart: Porsche Grand Prix.Rouen: Rouen Open.
SWIMMING
London: Aquatics GB Championships.
PICTURES: Aquatics GB Championships.
MOTOR RACING
Jeddah: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix practice (1430BST, Scott Hunt covering).
RACING
Chelmsford. Lingfield. Newcastle (Ashley Iveson covering).
PICTURES: Newcastle. Lingfield.
CONTACT
sporteditorial2@pamediagroup.com