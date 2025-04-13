PA Sport Trivia (14/04/25)

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Craig McDermott (cricket) – former Australia paceman and later bowling coach for his country, born 1965.

Nicola Berti (soccer) – former Inter Milan, Tottenham and Italy midfielder, born 1967.

Roberto Ayala (soccer) – former Argentina captain and Valencia defender, born 1973.

Rob McElhenney (soccer) – actor and Wrexham co-owner, born 1977.

Noe Pamarot (soccer) – former Portsmouth and Tottenham defender, born 1979.

James McFadden (soccer) – former Motherwell and Everton forward, capped 48 times by Scotland, born 1983.

Roberto Bautista Agut (tennis) – Spanish player, born 1988.

Melanie Leupolz (soccer) – Real Madrid and former Germany midfielder, born 1994.

Matteo Guendouzi (soccer) – Lazio and France midfielder and formerly of Arsenal, born 1999.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1991: Tottenham ended Arsenal’s dreams of an FA Cup and league double by beating them 3-1 in their FA Cup semi-final, the first to be played at Wembley.

1991: The first women’s rugby union World Cup final was played in Cardiff, with the United States beating England 19-6.

2000: UEFA confirmed no Turkish fans would be allowed at Elland Road for the UEFA Cup semi-final second leg between Leeds and Galatasaray following crowd trouble in Istanbul.

2002: The IAAF announced Helsinki as host of the 2005 World Athletics Championships following London’s decision not to hold the event.

2007: Silver Birch, trained by Gordon Elliott and ridden by Robbie Power, won the Grand National at Aintree.

2009: Chelsea reached the semi-finals of the Champions League after a 4-4 draw with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge secured a 7-5 aggregate victory.

2012: Livorno midfielder Piermario Morosini died in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during his team’s Serie B match at Pescara. He was 25.

2013: Adam Scott became the first Australian to win the Masters following a play-off against former winner Angel Cabrera.

2014: Stefano Domenicali resigned as team principal of Ferrari after their poor start to the Formula One season.

2016: Liverpool staged a dramatic comeback to beat Borussia Dortmund 4-3 at Anfield and 5-4 on aggregate to reach the Europa League semi-finals.

2018: Tiger Roll, trained by Gordon Elliott and ridden by Davy Russell, held on to claim victory in the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree from the fast-finishing Willie Mullins-trained Pleasant Company.

2019: Tiger Woods won the 83rd Masters at Augusta National – his 15th major and first in 11 years.

2021: Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela was banned for 10 matches by UEFA after being found guilty of racist behaviour towards Rangers player Glen Kamara.

2022: Former World Cup winner Anya Shrubsole announced her retirement from international cricket.

PA SPORT SELECTIVE TV LISTINGS

Today (Monday, April 14)

FOOTBALL: Premier League, Bournemouth v Fulham – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League 1830; Championship, Hull v Coventry – Sky Sports Football 2000; Serie A, Napoli v Empoli – TNT Sports 1 1930; LaLiga, Atletico Madrid v Real Valladolid – Premier Sports 1 2000.

TENNIS: Barcelona Open, Munich Open, Open de Rouen and Porsche Tennis Grand Prix – Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports Main Event 1000.

BASEBALL: MLB, New York Yankees v Kansas City Royals – TNT Sports 1 0000 (Tue).

Tomorrow (Tuesday, April 15)

FOOTBALL: Champions League, Borussia Dortmund v Barcelona – TNT Sports 1 1930; Aston Villa v Paris St Germain – Amazon Prime 2000; Women’s Super League, Arsenal v Leicester – Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event 1900.

HORSE RACING: Newmarket – ITV4 1330.

TENNIS: Barcelona Open, Munich Open, Open de Rouen and Porsche Tennis Grand Prix – Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports Main Event 1000.

BASEBALL: MLB, Baltimore Orioles v Cleveland Guardians – TNT Sports 2 0000 (Wed).

BASKETBALL: NBA, Game TBD – TNT Sports 1 0030 (Wed); Game TBD – TNT Sports 1 0300 (Wed).

PA SPORT QUIZ

1. What stadium hosted Carl Froch vs George Groves 2 in their 2014 boxing rematch?

2. Who became South Africa’s first UFC champion in 2024?

3. Who is the most capped men’s England Test cricket player of all time?

4. Which nation hosted the 1988 Olympics?

5. Germany midfielder Sjoeke Nusken plays for which WSL side?

6. Which horse won the 2024 Betfred Derby?

7. Which nation has the most rugby union World Cup wins?

8. Who is the only Italian player to have won a men’s Premier League winners medal?

9. WTA number one Aryna Sabalenka hails from which country?

10. Steph Curry has played his entire NBA career at which side?

Answers: 1. Wembley Stadium; 2. Dricus du Plessis; 3. James Anderson (188); 4. South Korea; 5. Chelsea; 6. City Of Troy; 7. South Africa (four); 8. Mario Balotelli; 9. Belarus ; 10. Golden State Warriors