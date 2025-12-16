Jurjen van der Velde comes prepared for battle with Ally Pally wasp

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jurjen van der Velde came prepared for his first encounter with the Ally Pally wasp as he arrived on stage with a can of insect spray for his PDC World Championship debut.

The unseeded Dutchman was up against compatriot Danny Noppert but was clearly well versed in the additional threats at Alexandra Palace after the wasp made its presence felt once again in the early stages of this year’s tournament.

Van der Velde made a show of spraying the aerosol around and above his head before the match got under way.

He appeared to have to wipe tears from his eyes ahead of the contest, with the PDC saying on X: “Unconfirmed whether Jurjen Van der Velde is emotional or has sprayed bug spray in his eyes.”

But he was certainly right to be cautious, as he had to bat the wasp away from his face during the second set.

Van der Velde was not the first player to have trouble at this year’s tournament, with defending champion Luke Littler required to duck and dive to avoid the wasp during a post-match interview following his first-round win over Darius Labanauskas on Thursday.

The mischievous mood continued the following day, with Ross Smith oblivious to the insect on the back of his neck as he threw during his surprise 3-2 defeat to Andreas Harrysson.

Former world champion Rob Cross also failed to notice the wasp on his shoulder during an interview after his 3-0 triumph over Cor Dekker.

There was more tungsten trouble for the players over the weekend, with the wasp surviving after Ted Evetts flicked it off his check on his way to losing to Luke Humphries.

It then got a little too close to the action when it got hit by Nitin Kumar during his historic win over Richard Veenstra.

Martin Lukeman appeared to be stung during the opening leg of his match against Max Hopp on Monday evening, while Dirk van Duijvenbode stepped back off the oche during the following match against Andy Baetens to keep his distance from the flying pest.

Chris Dobey also batted the wasp away during Tuesday’s win over Zong Xiaochen.