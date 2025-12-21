Rob Cross reveals mental health struggles after feeling ‘too guilty’ to share

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former world champion Rob Cross admits he was “too guilty” to speak out about his mental health issues – but he is now feeling “great” after stopping his medication.

Cross, who won at Alexandra Palace on his debut in 2018, revealed he has been “low on life” but stopped taking tablets in the weeks leading up to the PDC World Championship due to their impact on him.

The 35-year-old’s issues have affected his results, but he was looking like his normal self during a 3-1 win over Ian White in the second round at Ally Pally.

Asked what had changed in recent weeks, he replied: “I have stopped taking my tablets.

“I was on them, I felt low in life, like we all do. Too guilty to speak out for it.

“I just stopped and thought I was better off being mates with the person inside me instead of trying to shut him off with no emotions.

“I have stopped them before I came here, I am OK, I feel great. It brings the hyperness out, instead of locking something away, because that is what they do to me.

“If I had stayed on it, I would have been out first round.

“I have suffered with it for a long, long time, this is the first interview where I have ever admitted to it.

“We all get low and we all grow up and we think to ourselves that we should be stronger and you can’t show weakness.

“And that’s where I’m at, I’m guilty of not expressing myself to the people that I trust with my own life.”

Cross, who also suffers from ADHD, says his problems are not related to his life as a professional darts player.

“It hit a point where I needed a bit of help,” he added.

“It’s not darts, I would have these problems even without the darts.

“That’s the important bit. You could have every bit of money in the world but if you are not happy, you’re not happy.

“It’s not about money or objects. Anyone that feels like that needs to talk. We can only wear so much as human beings, sometimes you need that extra help.”