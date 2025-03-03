Lindsey Burrow to run London Marathon in memory of late husband Rob

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lindsey Burrow is to run this year’s London Marathon in memory of her late husband, former rugby league star Rob Burrow.

Leeds Rhinos great Burrow died in June 2024 aged 41, five years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Burrow and his former team-mate Kevin Sinfield raised more than £15million for MND charities through fundraising and campaigning.

Lindsey will run in the London Marathon with her brother Mark on April 27 to continue raising money for the Leeds Hospitals Charity and the Leeds Rhinos Foundation.

“Running the London Marathon after losing my husband, Rob, to motor neurone disease is not just a physical challenge. It’s a deeply personal journey of love, loss, and resilience,” she said.

“As I lace up my shoes, I carry with me the spirit of my beloved husband, Rob. His strength in the face of MND inspires me to push beyond my limits and find purpose in the midst of loss.

“This marathon represents not only a tribute to his incredible fight but also a celebration of the love we shared and the memories we created.

“Each mile I run is a testament to his enduring legacy, a reminder that even in the darkest times, we can find purpose and hope.

“I am running for him; for all those affected by this disease; and for the belief that together, we can make a difference.”

Lindsey, 41, ran in the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon in 2023 and the Yorkshire Marathon last year.