Ricky Hatton’s career in pictures

SportRicky Hatton’s career in picturesHatton won world titles at welterweight and light-welterweight during his 48-fight career between 1997 and 2012.Josh LuckhurstSunday 14 September 2025 13:05 EDTopen image in galleryRicky Hatton celebrates with his IBF & IBO light-welterweight belts after victory over Juan Urango in 2007 (Sean Dempsey/PA) (PA Archive)Two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton has died at the age of 46.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at his illustrious career in pictures.More aboutRicky HattonWBAWBOBritishIBFPaulie MalignaggiIBOManny PacquiaoLas VegasFloyd Mayweather Jr