Ricky Hatton tributes: Frank Warren remembers a ‘modern great’ as boxing mourns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ricky Hatton was a “modern great” who deserves his place among the best of boxing history, according to his former promoter Frank Warren.

Warren, who managed Hatton’s career from his professional debut in 1997 up to his historic world title win over Kostya Tszyu in 2005, spoke as news of the 46-year-old’s death was confirmed.

Warren wrote on X: “I am extremely saddened to learn of the passing of British boxing legend Ricky Hatton.

“A superbly talented fighter who inspired a generation of young boxers and fans in a way very few had done before due to both his personality and the entertainment he provided in the ring.

“From making his debut Widnes in 1997 to then go on to win one of the most historic fights in British boxing history against Kostya Tszyu in Manchester, Ricky will rightly go down as one of the modern greats of this sport.”

Amir Khan, another former world champion and a friend of Hatton, described him as a “mentor, warrior and one of Britain’s greatest boxers”.

Writing on X, Khan said: “Today we lost not only one of Britain’s greatest boxers, but a friend, a mentor, a warrior, Ricky Hatton.”

Over recent years Hatton had been open about his struggles with mental health, and Khan added: “As fighters, we tell ourselves we’re strong — we train, we sweat, we take hits, we get up. But sometimes the hardest fight happens in silence, in the mind.

“Mental health isn’t weakness. It’s part of being human. And we must talk about it. We must reach out. We must lean on each other.

“Ricky, thank you for everything. For your fights, your moments of glory, your grit. Thank you for pushing us, showing us what’s possible.

“To everyone reading this: if you’re hurting or struggling, you are not alone. Talk. Reach out. Because we need more light, more compassion, more understanding.

“Rest well, Ricky. You’ll always have your place in the ring of our memories.”

Britain’s former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury paid tribute.

Alongside two pictures of him with Hatton, Fury wrote on Instagram: “Rip to the legend @rickyhatton may he rip. There will only ever be 1 Ricky hatton. can’t believe this so young.”

Anthony Joshua wrote: “RIP Hitman. One of the best to do it. Our British hero”, while Chris Eubank Jr added: “Rest in Peace Mr Ricky Hatton. We salute you.”

Matchroom Boxing said: “(We are) saddened to hear the news of Ricky Hatton’s passing. Our thoughts and condolences are with Ricky’s friends and family at this tragic time. There’s only one Ricky Hatton.”

British Olympic gold medallist Luke Campbell said Hatton was an “inspiration to him” and a “legend in the world of boxing”.

Hatton was synonymous with his beloved Manchester City and the news of his death came ahead of the Manchester derby.

City said they were “devastated” and called him one of the club’s “most loved and revered supporters”.

They confirmed there would be a minute’s appreciation for Hatton ahead of the match against United.

The club said in a statement: “Hatton wore sky blue shorts and used Blue Moon as his walkout song throughout his career.

“Ricky was one of City’s most loved and revered supporters. He will always be remembered.

“Everyone at the club would like to send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Former City captain Vincent Kompany posted a picture on X showing himself, Liam Gallagher and Hatton, alongside the words: “We’ll miss you Ricky. Our thoughts are with the family and friends. Rest in piece legend.”

Ex-Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney also shared an image of himself with Hatton on X, and wrote: “Devastated. A legend, a warrior, and a great person. Thoughts are with all Ricky’s family.”

And 16-time former world darts champion Phil Taylor posted: “Absolutely devastating news about the passing of my mate @HitmanHatton Thoughts go out to all of his family at this horrible time. RIP my friend.”

Speaking on Sky Sports, ex-City defender and broadcaster Micah Richards said: “He’s such a British icon… a true Man City fan, but most importantly he was a man of the people.

“He was the nicest guy ever – I remember going down to one of his gyms and I was a bit nervous because I didn’t know about boxing and he said ‘just do this’ and he took his time.

“For him to take the time and effort, I’ve been multiple times for beers with him just talking about football and life. To get this news now is just surreal.”

United great Roy Keane added that Hatton was a “warrior” and said: “We know how tough that sport is but my god, he gave everything for that sport. He left everything in that ring, it’s absolutely shocking news.”