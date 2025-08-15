Salford’s Wakefield clash called off after Red Devils failed to raise team

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Salford’s Betfred Super League match against Wakefield on Sunday has been called off after the crisis-hit Red Devils were unable to raise a team.

Salford have lost a number of top players in recent weeks due to their ongoing financial turmoil, and cited “significant concerns regarding player welfare” for the cancellation.

Although the club insist the decision is a one-off, the move will inevitably raise concerns over their ability to complete the season, with five more rounds remaining.

Salford said in a statement: “The Round 22 Betfred Super League fixture between Salford Red Devils and Wakefield Trinity which was scheduled for Sunday has been cancelled.

“The Club have reluctantly taken this decision as there were significant concerns regarding player welfare and have been in consultation with the Rugby Football League, RL Commercial and Rugby League Cares.

“As a result, the RFL Board will determine the outcome of the fixture in line with the RFL Operational Rules requirements early next week.”

According to a precedent set last month when Warrington women forfeited their match against St Helens, Wakefield will duly be awarded a 48-0 victory.

The move is the latest development in a shocking season for Salford, who have seen an exodus of key players in recent weeks due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the financial position of the new owners.

Salford have won just two matches this season, and have increasingly been forced to blood youth and academy players despite being given special dispensation to sign loan players in recent weeks, including in last week’s 80-6 defeat at Hull FC.

Salford added: “Of the 17 available for Sunday’s fixture, there are only two senior players who have featured at Super League level over the last 12 months, with Academy products making up the rest of the current playing squad.

“Eleven members of the first-grade team are currently injured – although a number of those are expected to be available for Salford’s next scheduled fixture against Leigh Leopards.

“The club has been fortunate to take on a number of loan players from opposing Super League teams over the course of the season and their efforts in helping us during these testing times has been greatly appreciated.”