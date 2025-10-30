Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apprentice jockey Tommie Jakes, one of the racing’s most promising young riders, has died aged 19.

The Injured Jockeys Fund (IJF) and the Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) issued a joint statement on Thursday afternoon saying: “It is with deep sadness that we report the death of licenced apprentice jockey Tommie Jakes, 19, who tragically died at home this morning near Newmarket.

“Tommie was a much-loved son and brother, and a popular member of George Boughey’s racing team.

“His parents Jeremy and Tonie ask that their privacy is respected at this terrible time.”

Jakes rode 59 winners on the Flat over the last three years from 519 rides, including 19 this year from 188 rides, with his first winner coming at the age of just 16.

He was most recently apprenticed to George Boughey, parterning Boughey’s Fouroneohfever for his most recent success at Catterick on 18 October, while he had also enjoyed successful partnerships with trainers including Linda Perratt.

Jakes last raced at Nottingham on Wednesday afternoon, finishing seventh of nine runners aboard the Ismail Mohammed-trained Guarantee. He was due to have two booked rides at Chelmsford on Thursday.

The British Horseracing Authority’s acting chief executive Brant Dunshea said: “We are devastated to hear the news about Tommie.

“He was a talented young rider with the world at his feet, and had earned great praise from trainers for his horsemanship and attitude in just the last few months.

“His family and friends, colleagues at the George Boughey yard and everyone who worked with him in Newmarket will be grieving today, and all of us in the racing community will share that pain.

“The sport's support services and the BHA will provide care and support to those close to Tommie, and welcome and encourage calls from anyone affected by this.”

Dunshea added that Chelmsford and Southwell would both pay their respects on Thursday evening and further racecourses would follow suit on Friday.

Trainer Brian Meehan, who provided Jakes with three winners this year, paid tribute to him from Del Mar in California, where he is for the Breeders’ Cup Turf this Saturday. He said: “He was a regular at the yard and would ride work for me a couple of times each week.

“He was in last Thursday, he was a lovely lad. He had great promise and gave Gascony in the Sangster colours an outstanding ride to win a nursery at Epsom [in August].

“It's terrible news, a shock to everybody that knew him.”