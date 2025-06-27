Derby-winning trainer Paul Cole announces his retirement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Legendary trainer Paul Cole has announced his retirement from horse training and will pass over the running of his yard to his son Oliver.

The 83-year-old notched up 21 Royal Ascot successes, plus one in his recent partnership with Oliver and over 1,500 British winners, many out of his yard at Whatcombe in Oxfordshire, where he’d moved in 1987.

Those included Generous, who gave Cole some great days, adding both the Irish Derby and King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Diamond Stakes to his Epsom triumph.

Speaking to The Sun, Cole said: "I looked out at a horse this morning and just thought the time has come for me to retire. I’ve been sharing the licence with my son Oliver since 2020, and I’m just very old now.

"Oliver knows what he’s doing and is more than capable."

At one time recognised for his prowess with juveniles, Cole won the 1990 St Leger with Snurge and also landed the 2003 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot with Mr Dinos.

No stranger to success abroad, he won the 1992 Washington DC International with Zoman, plus two Italian Derbys and an Irish Oaks. He nominated Generous as the best horse he had trained.

Cole attributed his success down to luck, determination and help from his late wife Vanessa who passed away in May of last year.

He also revealed the best horse he ever trained was Generous who stormed to victory in the Derby in 1991. He said: "I have loved training but it was a way of earning some money, be able to get married and be able to educate the children. That’s why we travelled the horses so much. So we could earn people money who owned the horses.

"Generous was like Roy Rogers’ famous animal Trigger in that he was a flashy chestnut and by Caerleon who wasn’t that popular.

"We did have to go above budget, to 200,000 Irish guineas, but we got him. Generous was the best I trained. He had an incredible turn of foot – he won over 5f first time out.

"When he kicked nothing was going to pass him."