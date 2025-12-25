Kempton confirms conditions with Fact To File and Gaelic Warrior set for blockbuster King George VI Chase
Fact To File and Gaelic Warrior lead the contenders in the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day, with Aintree also providing a stellar day of racing
A dip in temperatures over Christmas is not expected to cause any concerns for the exciting Boxing Day cards in store at Kempton and Aintree.
Kempton hosts what promises to be a memorable renewal of the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase, where the Willie Mullins-trained duo of Fact To File and Gaelic Warrior are set for a rematch after their scintillating John Durkan clash.
The country has not been treated to a white Christmas and while there could be low readings overnight ahead of Boxing Day, the forecast should not trouble racing fans ahead of the meeting.
Kempton clerk Barney Clifford said: "We were down to two degrees overnight and there is an easterly wind that is very cold.
"Ground conditions are given as good, good to soft in places. Tony Martin exercised his runner this morning and he thought it was lovely ground, we're in a good place.
"We have a got a frost forecast tonight and it may get down to minus one (degrees Celsius), but we should be OK on that as we've got take-offs and landings covered, and vulnerable areas.
"It's a phenomenal card across the two days, we're really looking forward to it."
Aintree are also set to stage a Grade One card with the William Hill Formby Novices' Hurdle the feature, and they too are faring well ahead ground-wise ahead of Boxing Day.
Clerk of the course Sulekha Varma said: "We're good to soft, soft in places with no sign of any rain.
"It's turned colder today but we didn't get a frost this morning, we might get a grass frost tomorrow but nothing of concern.
"We're looking forward to a really good day of racing."
PA
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks