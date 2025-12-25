Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A dip in temperatures over Christmas is not expected to cause any concerns for the exciting Boxing Day cards in store at Kempton and Aintree.

Kempton hosts what promises to be a memorable renewal of the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase, where the Willie Mullins-trained duo of Fact To File and Gaelic Warrior are set for a rematch after their scintillating John Durkan clash.

The country has not been treated to a white Christmas and while there could be low readings overnight ahead of Boxing Day, the forecast should not trouble racing fans ahead of the meeting.

Kempton clerk Barney Clifford said: "We were down to two degrees overnight and there is an easterly wind that is very cold.

"Ground conditions are given as good, good to soft in places. Tony Martin exercised his runner this morning and he thought it was lovely ground, we're in a good place.

"We have a got a frost forecast tonight and it may get down to minus one (degrees Celsius), but we should be OK on that as we've got take-offs and landings covered, and vulnerable areas.

"It's a phenomenal card across the two days, we're really looking forward to it."

Aintree are also set to stage a Grade One card with the William Hill Formby Novices' Hurdle the feature, and they too are faring well ahead ground-wise ahead of Boxing Day.

Clerk of the course Sulekha Varma said: "We're good to soft, soft in places with no sign of any rain.

"It's turned colder today but we didn't get a frost this morning, we might get a grass frost tomorrow but nothing of concern.

"We're looking forward to a really good day of racing."

PA