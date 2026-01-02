Ian Balding death: Former top trainer of Derby winner dies aged 87

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ian Balding, the revered racehorse trainer responsible for the 1971 Derby winner Mill Reef, has died at the age of 87. His passing marks the end of an era for British racing, leaving behind a legacy of equine excellence and profound mentorship.

From his renowned Kingsclere yard, Balding nurtured a host of top-class performers, including Group One victors Glint Of Gold, Selkirk, and Lochsong. However, it was Mill Reef’s spectacular 1971 season, culminating in Derby glory, that propelled Balding to the pinnacle of his profession, earning him the champion trainer title that year.

His success wasn't confined to the Flat, as he also tasted Cheltenham Festival glory, saddling Crystal Spirit to win the 1991 SunAlliance Novices’ Hurdle in the same Paul Mellon colours as Mill Reef.

Balding’s influence extended beyond the track, shaping a formidable racing dynasty. He retired in 2002, entrusting the training licence to his son Andrew, who has since become a multiple Classic-winning trainer in his own right.

open image in gallery The Queen with her racing manager Lord Porchester (left) and trainer Ian Balding in the paddock before the race, in which her colt 'English harbour' was unplaced ( PA )

His daughter, Clare, also enjoyed a successful amateur riding career before transitioning into her highly acclaimed broadcasting role. The family’s sporting heritage runs deep, with his father Gerald a celebrated polo player and his late brother Toby a distinguished National Hunt trainer, uniquely achieving Grand National, Gold Cup, and Champion Hurdle victories.

The Kingsclere yard shared a poignant tribute on Instagram, stating: "We are deeply sorry to share the sad news that Ian Balding has passed away. A wonderful family man, a hugely successful racehorse trainer and a brilliant sportsman. He will be greatly missed by all at Park House."

Among those paying tribute was Derby-winning jockey Martin Dwyer, who began his career as an apprentice under Balding.

Dwyer described him as "a great man who was loved and respected by many," adding: "It is very sad, Ian was a great man. He loved sport and he was a great horseman, I owe Ian and his family a debt of gratitude for what they did for me and for many other people, not just jockeys."

open image in gallery Ian Balding with his daughter Clare in 1998 ( Getty )

Dwyer further elaborated on Balding’s profound impact on his life and career. "He helped a lot of people along and helped them in their careers, I’m eternally grateful to have been included in that," he said. "He took me in as a snotty-nosed kid from Liverpool and shaped me into who I am today, I was a bit rough around the edges when I first came but he taught me a lot about riding, about racing and about life in general. I was only 16 when I first went there, he was just a great man who was loved and respected by many."

Reflecting on their shared journey, Dwyer concluded: "I was apprenticed to Ian and had my first winners for him, we had a lot of success and that continued when Andrew took over. The Balding family were like a second family.

“I’m not sure it happens these days as racing has changed and is so fast-paced, but Ian always had so much time for people. He had a tremendous amount of success at Kingsclere and then Andrew and his family have taken it on and made it even bigger. He leaves a great legacy."