Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Frankie Dettori, one of racing's most iconic figures, has finally brought his illustrious career to a close, signing off with a memorable double in Brazil on Sunday.

The legendary jockey’s final rides culminated in a fitting display of his enduring talent and showmanship.

The decorated Italian had initially announced his retirement following Champions Day at Ascot in 2023, where he secured a final British victory aboard King Of Steel.

However, he later reversed this decision, opting for a swansong career in America.

His time in the States was confirmed to conclude at the Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar last November, after which he embarked on a brief but successful spell in South America, securing wins in Argentina and Uruguay before his ultimate farewell at Gavea racecourse in Rio de Janeiro.

open image in gallery Dettori brought his illustrious career to an end in style (John Walton/PA ( PA Wire )

Dettori wasted no time in making his mark on his final day, first standing proudly in the stirrups to salute the crowd after guiding Speak Alpha to a decisive victory.

He then sealed his memorable farewell with a second triumph aboard Bet You Can in the Grade One Grande Premio Estado do Rio De Janeiro, Brazil’s 2000 Guineas and the opening leg of the nation’s Triple Crown.

This provided one last opportunity for his iconic flying dismount, a fitting end to his riding days.

In an emotional statement shared on Instagram ahead of his final rides, Dettori reflected on his journey: "Today I climb into the saddle for the last time, and it’s hard to put into words what I’m feeling. Racing has been my life. I began riding in Italy as a 15-year-old boy nearly 40 years ago, and this sport has given me everything.

“It may not have been perfect at times, but I have loved every single moment. I’ve travelled the world, met incredible people, made memories I will carry forever and have been lucky enough to ride some truly extraordinary horses."

He extended his gratitude, stating: "To my family, thank you for your love, patience, and unwavering support. You shared the journey and sacrifices and you are the reason for everything.

“To every trainer, owner, stable staff member, and jockey I’ve shared this journey with, thank you. We’ve had some laughs along the way. And to the fans, you were always there. Your love and support carried me around the world and lifted me more than you’ll ever know.

“Thank you for letting a young boy live his dream."

open image in gallery Dettori first started his career in Italy 40 years ago (John Walton/PA) ( PA Archive )

Dettori’s career began with his first win in Italy in 1986, followed by his initial British success the subsequent year.

His rapid ascent saw him crowned champion apprentice in 1989, leading to three British champion jockey titles.

He achieved the remarkable feat of winning every British Classic at least twice, famously breaking his Derby duck on Authorized in 2007 after 14 attempts.

His partnerships with equine greats such as dual Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Enable and top stayer Stradivarius are etched in racing history.

His glittering CV boasts 15 Breeders’ Cup victories and the legendary ‘Magnificent Seven’ at Ascot in 1996, where he rode all seven winners on a single card.

With his riding career now definitively concluded, Dettori is set to transition into an ambassadorial role for Kia Joorabchain’s Amo Racing team.