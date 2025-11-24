Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A conditional jockey has been handed a nine-year ban after an independent British Horseracing Authority (BHA) disciplinary panel concluded he deliberately attempted to prevent his horse, Hillsin, from winning a race at Worcester in July 2023.

Dylan Kitts, who has since left the racing industry, received the lengthy suspension, backdated to the start of his interim suspension on 13 July 2023.

The panel determined that Kitts had been "groomed" by John Higgins, an associate of the horse’s owner Alan Clegg, and was therefore "not the prime mover in the conspiracy."

Higgins, identified as the instigator behind the scheme, has been on the BHA exclusion list since 7 March last year.

His 12-year ban has been backdated to that date, a consequence of his failure to cooperate with the disciplinary process.

Trainer Chris Honour was also implicated and fined £750 for misleading stewards after the race, though he was not deemed a driving force in the plot.

In a statement released on Monday, the BHA underscored the severity of the penalties.

"The penalties handed down to John Higgins and Dylan Kitts today for conspiring to prevent Hillsin from winning sends a clear message that British racing will not tolerate conduct of this kind," the statement read.

It emphasised that running and riding horses to achieve their best possible position is the minimum standard expected, crucial for maintaining public confidence in the sport's integrity.

The BHA highlighted that the actions of Higgins and Kitts undermined the efforts of thousands dedicated to upholding British racing's reputation for fair competition.

The investigation was described as "extensive in its nature, not dissimilar to a complex fraud case," involving significant evidence analysis, numerous interviews, and the first-time use of telephone data extraction powers.

The BHA welcomed the sanctions, stating they reflect the seriousness of the breach and the commitment to ensuring a clean and fair sport.