The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Cheltenham Festival weather: Latest forecast for Gold Cup day with light showers expected
A smattering of rain could shower the racecourse this afternoon in overcast conditions
The Cheltenham Festival is back as hundreds of thousands of fans descend on the iconic Gloucestershire racecourse for one of the sport’s biggest weeks of the year.
The Met Office has forecast overcast conditions, grey clouds and light showers on Gold Cup day of the Festival. Heavy snow fell on Wednesday with a hailstone shower pouring down on Thursday.
The racing shedule has not yet been disrupte and that should remain the case this afternoon though the showers could affect the conditions of the turf making it a slower day for the horse than previously in the week.
The festival runs from Tuesday 11 March to Friday 14 March and fans can look forward to 28 compelling races across the four days. Racing begins at 1.20pm GMT and the final race of the day is at 5.20pm, though fans pack in after the gates open daily at 10.30am.
The weather can be crucial to the chances with punters studying the going days and hours out from each race. If the course is heavy, then expect a real test of the horse’s stamina, though the forecast currently suggests a quicker track due to a dry spell just before and throughout the festival.
Apart from Wednesday’s surprise snow, the forecast generally looks good for the rest of the week: the BBC shows a gentle breeze once the sleet clears on day two, before sunny intervals and a gentle breeze on day three and day four for the Gold Cup.
Most outlets suggest a mostly dry week, though Accuweather forecasts an afternoon shower in spots on Wednesday, a couple of morning showers on Thursday and a stray morning shower on Friday
It could be a chilly week on the ground, with temperatures ranging from seven to nine degrees celsius throughout the week.
Apple weather suggests a 50 per cent chance of rain on Wednesday, meaning the ground could soften as we approach Gold Cup day on Friday. The going at Cheltenham is currently good to soft, good in places, while the top loop in front of the stands currently has soft ground.
Check out the latest Cheltenham odds before considering your bets where you’ll find the best prices from betting sites and free bet offers to claim during the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.
We aim to offer every online gambler and reader of The Independent a safe and fair platform through unbiased reviews and offers from the UK’s best online gambling companies.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments