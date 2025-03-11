2025 Queen Mother Champion Chase Odds & Betting Guide

There is nothing quite like the breathless and exhilarating sight of watching top-class chasers tackling Cheltenham’s formidable fences at ferocious speeds.

Cue the Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Usually run at an unrelenting gallop, day two’s marquee event has a rich history and reputation for providing high drama and it will be fascinating to see if the best two-miler around, Jonbon, can finally gain the Festival success his abilities merit.

Nicky Henderson’s nine-year-old will never have a better chance to land this event with several of his chief rivals rerouted to other engagements or sidelined. Previous Festival scorer Marine Nationale should enjoy the rigours of this event and could prove the chief danger, but he must improve again to trouble the hot favourite on betting sites, even if the drying spring ground should play to his strengths.

Jonbon – The Favourite to Beat?

It is easy to comprehend why Jonbon heads the Cheltenham odds for the Champion Chase. He arrives at Cheltenham looking for a six-timer and, in some ways, he mirrors Arne Slot’s Liverpool in that he can be flashy in success or can win ugly.

The only slight concern would be that Jonbon’s best six career performances have all been recorded away from Cheltenham and he has been beaten there three times in his career. In fairness, one of those defeats came at the hands of Constitution Hill and another when he made a horrendous error, and his stable were in poor form.

If he can reproduce the level which has seen him win the Clarence House and Tingle Creek Chases, he is going to be impossible to beat.

Key Challengers – Can Anyone Upset the Favourite?

While Jonbon looks extremely difficult to beat here with conditions to suit, the likes of Marine Nationale are capable of troubling the hot favourite with his form improving with each start over fences.

Fourteen of the past 24 winners of this race had won at the Festival previously so the 2023 Supreme Novices Hurdle winner fits that criteria and he posted a career-best over fences behind Solness at the Dublin Racing Festival last time out. The drying ground could also be in his favour so he could be a good each-way play on horse racing betting sites against the favourite.

The front-running Solness could also be a threat if he mirrors the level of performance that he managed at Leopardstown where his precise fencing technique enabled him to build an unimpeachable advantage over his rivals.

Champion Chase betting trends

Using trends can be a shrewd way of picking the winner of the Champion Chase on betting apps. Below are a few of the more reliable trends and statistics:

Six odds-on favourites beaten in the last nine years.

30 of the past 38 winners were aged seven to nine years of age.

Only five of the past 38 winners were aged 10 or older.

18 of the past 20 winners had run just 2-3 times earlier that season.

Queen Mother Champion Chase winners (2015-2024)

Year Winner Trainer Jockey 2024 Energumene Willie Mullins Paul Townend 2023 Energumene Willie Mullins Paul Townend 2022 Energumene Willie Mullins Paul Townend 2021 Put The Kettle On Henry de Bromhead Aidan Coleman 2020 Politologue Paul Nicholls Harry Skelton 2019 Altior Nicky Henderson Nico de Boinville 2018 Altior Nicky Henderson Nico de Boinville 2017 Special Tiara Henry de Bromhead Noel Fehily 2016 Sprinter Sacre Nicky Henderson Nico de Boinville 2015 Dodging Bullets Paul Nicholls Sam Twiston-Davies

