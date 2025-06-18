Disappointment for the King and Queen as Miss Information triumphs at Ascot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rainbows Edge could finish only seventh in the colours of the King and Queen, as Miss Information claimed top honours in the Kensington Palace Stakes on day two of Royal Ascot.

With the well-fancied Reaching High unable to land a blow when the 11-4 favourite for Tuesday's Ascot Stakes, attentions turned to the next runner to carry the royal silks in the penultimate race on Wednesday's card and Rainbows Edge was the 3-1 market leader come the off.

The four-year-old had won three of her four starts for the the in-form training team of John and Thady Gosden, but while she travelled strongly for the first half of this straight mile contest under William Buick, she was a spent force with two furlongs to run and faded out of contention.

John Gosden said: "The ground was too quick for her, it dried out too much for her and she wants stepping up to a mile and a quarter.

"She's actually run well for a filly who wasn't in love with the ground, so we will just now go a mile and a quarter with a bit of ease in the ground and hopefully win a Listed race with her."

At the business end of proceedings it was Andrew Balding's Miss Information (11-1) and the Gavin Cromwell-trained Snellen who came to the fore, with the former coming out on top by a length in the hands of Oisin Murphy.

Balding said: "She's been a star, this filly. She had no luck last time at Epsom, she got shuffled back and just didn't seem to enjoy herself.

"Fast ground is what she wants, she just about got the mile.

"It's so nice for her owner, they really get a lot of enjoyment out of it and I'm so pleased for them.

"She's in the Bunbury Cup, we will try to get some black type at some stage and she'll make a lovely broodmare."