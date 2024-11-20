Four apprentice jockeys given racing ban for ‘inexperienced mistake’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Four apprentice jockeys have been banned for 10 days following an ‘inexperienced mistake’ at Lingfield Park which allowed a 28-1 outsider to cruise to a 40-length victory on Tuesday.

Certain Style, ridden by jockey Tyrese Cameron, was allowed to open up an unassailable lead in the early stages of the ‘Hands And Heels’ Apprentice Handicap as his rivals failed to close the gap despite the pace being slower than expected.

The finishing time for the race was 20 seconds slower than expected with Certain Style being gifted his huge head start without needing to break out of canter.

The other novice jockeys believed him to be tearing away and had planned to recoup the distance in the closing stages of the two-mile handicap race but all four judged the pace and speed incorrectly.

open image in gallery Certain Style and jockey Tyrese Cameron cruised to victory at Lingfield Park ( Getty Images )

Winning jockey Cameron was able to cruise the final two furlongs as his competitors were so far behind by that stage.

Jockeys Kyle McHugh, Mason Paetel, Warren Fentiman and Chloe Lyons were sent to the stewards after the race and interviewed about what had gone wrong.

They were found ‘not to have taken all reasonable measures to obtain the best possible placing’ and were sentenced to a lenient ban of 10 days each.

After the decision Lingfield Park’s chief steward, Fergus Sweeney, told Sky Sports Racing: “We got all the jockeys in and listened to their evidence. We deliberated as normal and found the four jockeys in breach of not taking all reasonable measures to obtain the best placing and they all got ten days.

“We went in at the entry point because they’re inexperienced riders and this is an apprentice race and they’re here to learn. [Jockey coach] George Baker is here today talking to them individually through the race to tell them what they should have done. They all held their hands up and said they made a mistake.”