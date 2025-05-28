Luke Littler ‘not even thinking about retirement at the minute’ after rumours

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World champion Luke Littler has ended retirement talk and insisted he will remain in the sport for a “long time” ahead of Thursday’s Premier League play-offs.

The 18-year-old will face Gerwyn Price in the last four at the O2 Arena in his bid to defend his first major TV title.

Fellow semi-finalist Nathan Aspinall sparked speculation on Tuesday when he claimed Littler could “be off in about five years,” but the Premier League champion shut down those suggestions and reiterated his desire to better Phil Taylor’s 16 world titles.

“I know I’ve heard that, I don’t know where he’s got that from – don’t worry, I’ll be here in 10 years,” Littler said.

“It’s crazy to even think about retiring. If I win 16 world titles like Phil, I’ll retire, but I’m not even thinking about retirement at the minute – the money is there to be won, especially the World Championship but not only that everything has gone up.

“It is all about what you’re feeling and I’m sure I’ll be here for a long time.”

Last month Littler acknowledged burnout could be his biggest opponent even though he is aware the target on his back means he must always bring his A-game.

He plans to do that on Thursday in London and follow in the footsteps of Taylor and Michael van Gerwen by winning back-to-back Premier League titles.

Littler added: “For the last 18 months there’s been a target on my back. Since I first came on tour and made the World Championship final, I just knew.

“From the moment I walked into my first Pro Tour (floor competition), I knew everyone wanted to beat me. That is still the same now. There will always be a target on my back and I know if I’m not on my A-game, they will catch me out.”

Aspinall could face Littler in the Premier League final if he can stun world number one Luke Humphries.

The 33-year-old maintains he cannot see Littler being in the sport at his age.

“Even now Luke could retire and never have to worry about money again in his life, it’s as simple as that,” Aspinall said.

“He will always have exhibition work and I hope he doesn’t (retire). He’s coming out of his shell a bit at the moment.

“I’m really close to Luke as everybody knows and I’ve noticed over the last six months, probably through this Premier League campaign, he’s becoming a man now.

“I hope he stays for as long as he can but there is so many Luke Littler’s in the making.

“I just believe if he’s fed up of travelling now, he’s only just got a girlfriend, when he does have a child and stuff like that and he’s got £30million sat in his bank, does he really want to travel to Wigan on a cold Tuesday morning? Probably not.

“Maybe not (retirement) in five years but certainly I don’t think he’ll be around at my age, so that’s 15 years. I don’t think he’ll be here at 33.”