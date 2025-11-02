Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Colston Loveland finishes Chicago Bears touchdown to beat Cincinnati Bengals

Loveland caught Caleb Williams’ pass in the final moments of a thrilling encounter.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 02 November 2025 17:49 EST
Colston Loveland scored a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals (Jeff Dean/AP)
Colston Loveland scored a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals (Jeff Dean/AP) (AP)

Colston Loveland finished a 58-yard touchdown with just 17 seconds remaining to fire Chicago Bears to a 47-42 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Loveland caught Caleb Williams’ pass in the final moments of a thrilling encounter before seeing off Jordan Battle’s tackle and racing into the end zone.

Jaylen Warren delivered two touchdowns as the Pittsburgh Steelers secured a home 27-20 victory over Indianapolis Colts, who, prior to Sunday’s fixtures, had the best record in the NFL.

The New England Patriots landed a sixth successive win in a tight 24-23 victory against Atlanta Falcons.

Denver Broncos also extended their winning streak to six as they recorded 11 straight points in a comeback 18-15 triumph at Houston Texans.

Ryan Fitzgerald’s field goal from 49 yards out with the last kick of the game allowed Carolina Panthers to take a shock 16-13 win against the Green Bay Packers.

JJ McCarthy assisted two touchdowns, and also crossed into the end zone for another, in a 27-24 triumph for the Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Chargers secured a 27-20 win over Tennessee Titans, and the San Francisco 49ers enjoyed a 34-24 victory over the New York Giants.

