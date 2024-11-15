Saquon Barkley double propels Philadelphia Eagles past Washington Commanders
The Eagles running back found the end zone twice in the fourth quarter as Philadelphia improved to an 8-2 record.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Two touchdowns from Saquon Barkley helped the Philadelphia Eagles claim their sixth straight win with a 26-18 victory over the Washington Commanders.
The Eagles running back found the end zone twice in the fourth quarter as Philadelphia improved to an 8-2 record.
Washington looked the better of the two sides early, with the Commanders taking the lead through a one-yard touchdown rush from Brian Robinson Jr in the opening quarter.
Both teams traded field goals over the next two quarters until Philadelphia clawed on top at the start of the fourth courtesy of a rushing touchdown for quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Barkley’s dual scores in 20 seconds then all but wrapped up Philadelphia’s win, a consolation touchdown in the dying seconds not enough for Washington to get across the line.
Hurts finished with 221 yards in the air, while his opposite number Jayden Daniels threw for 191 yards with one touchdown and an interception.