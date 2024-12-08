Philadelphia Eagles close on play-off spot with win over Carolina Panthers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Philadelphia Eagles closed in on a play-off berth with a 22-16 win over the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts bundled over from a yard to set the Eagles on their way and a touchdown late in the second quarter from Devonta Smith saw NFC East leaders Philadelphia in front 14-10, only for Chuba Hubbard to drive in from a yard out and edge the visitors ahead again.

Hopes of an upset, though, were dashed when tight end Grant Calcaterra took a four-yard pass and Saquon Barkley’s conversion saw the Eagles maintain their position as the number two team in the NFC, behind the Detroit Lions.

The Pittsburgh Steelers ran out 27-14 winners over AFC North rivals the Cleveland Browns.

The Steelers took a 13-7 half-time lead following a Najee Harris touchdown and two Chris Boswell field goals, and further touchdowns from Van Jefferson and Pat Freiermuth made the game safe despite David Njoku’s brilliant touchdown catch.

The Minnesota Vikings improved their record to 11-2 with a sixth straight win, 42-21 over the Atlanta Falcons. Jordan Addison caught three touchdowns and Justin Jefferson two, the latter ending a two-month drought, before Aaron Jones ran in to put the result beyond doubt. Quarterback Sam Darnold threw for a career-high 347 yards.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took the outright lead of the NFC South with a 28-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Raymond James Stadium, where Baker Mayfield threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns.

Jalen McMillan and Rachaad White scored twice each while Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell ran in a one-yard score but was later forced off injured and replaced by third-stringer Desmond Ridder.

The Miami Dolphins kept their outside play-off hopes alive after battling to a 32-26 win over the New York Jets after overtime at Hard Rock Stadium.

An early touchdown from De’Von Achane and three field goals from Jason Sanders – one from 57 yards – had the Dolphins ahead 15-13 at half-time.

Davante Adams responded as the Jets looked to end an eight-game losing streak but Tyreek Hill’s score helped extend the game into overtime, when Tua Tagovailoa picked out Jonnu Smith to seal a dramatic victory.

The New Orleans Saints ground out a 14-11 win over the New York Giants while the Jacksonville Jaguars edged AFC South rivals the Tennessee Titans 10-6 in Nashville to snap a five-match losing streak.