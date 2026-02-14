Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Athletes at the Milano Cortina Games have embraced Valentine’s week with Olympic intensity, swiftly depleting their entire supply of 10,000 free condoms. Distributed by organisers, the stock was exhausted by Saturday, with over a week of the event still to run.

The provision of free condoms is a longstanding Olympic tradition, promoting safe relationships among young, healthy competitors in close quarters. Milan now joins a list of Games where demand has outstripped supply, a recurring subplot.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams quipped at a press conference on Saturday: "Clearly this shows Valentine's Day is in full swing at the village."

He added, "Ten thousand have been used - 2,800 athletes - you can go figure, as they say," before joking, "It is rule 62 of the Olympic Charter that we have to have a condoms story. Faster, higher, stronger, together."

open image in gallery 2,800 athletes are competiting at the games across numerous locations in Italy ( Getty Images )

Athletes themselves expressed surprise. Mexican figure skater Donovan Carrillo remarked, "I just saw that this morning. I was, like, shocked as everyone else." Madagascar's alpine skier Mialitiana Clerc confirmed her accommodation had no stock left.

"There were a lot of boxes at the entrance of every building where we were staying and every day, everything had gone from the box," Clerc explained, adding, "I already know that a lot of people are using condoms, or giving them to their friends outside of the Olympics because it's a kind of gift for them."

While medals are the official currency of success, the empty dispensers offer a quieter sign that the social side of the Games is thriving.

The Commonwealth Games 2022, which was held in Birmingham, handed out no fewer than 150,000 condoms to competitors.

“We have met with the Commonwealth Games organising committee round contraception and the signposting to services and what we have found is predominantly, it’s for the athletes and the team entourages where contraception is required,” said Birmingham council’s commissioning manager for adult public health, Dr Karl Beese.

“There was an expectation of 50,000 condoms across the three Commonwealth Games sites, so 150,000 in total.

“So there won’t be any issues in terms of supply and we are due to meet in the very near future with Pam Venning – who is the chief medical officer in charge of the Commonwealth Games from that side of it.

open image in gallery Free condoms for athletes has been a tradition at the Olympics since 1988 ( PA Archive )

"So that is all being worked on but I must admit when they say ‘can we have 150,000 condoms?’ it makes you realise the extent of it.”

During the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the IOC handed out just 150,000 free condoms but politely asked the athletes to refrain from using them as the games were subjected to strict Covid-19 protocols.

Condoms have been distributed as tradition since 1988 in Seoul in order to raise awareness of HIV and AIDS.