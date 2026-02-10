US crush reigning ice hockey champions Canada in Winter Olympics statement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The United States sent a message with a resounding 5-0 win over depleted rivals Canada in the Milano Cortina group stage, as the defending Olympic champions were without injured "Captain Clutch" Marie-Philip Poulin.

Forward Hannah Bilka scored twice while forward Kirsten Simms and defenders Caroline Harvey and Laila Edwards added goals at Santagiulia Arena for the United States' fourth consecutive win of the Games to clinch the top spot in Group A. The disjointed Canadian team were playing without their longtime leader after Poulin suffered a lower-body injury during Monday's win over the Czech Republic. They face Finland on Thursday in their final group stage game.

Harvey fired the puck underneath Canada goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens' leg in the fourth minute to open the scoring with her second goal in two days, starting a rout few expected between the typically closely matched teams.

Abbey Murphy, who notched three assists for the US, seemingly had eyes on the back of her head as she flipped the puck behind her to connect with forward Bilka, who rifled a shot from the slot into the net late in the first period.

Simms forced the puck over the line on the power play early in the second period, a goal Canadian coach Troy Ryan unsuccessfully challenged, and Murphy assisted Bilka on another goal with seven minutes to go before the intermission for a commanding 4-0 lead.

The game, widely expected to be a preview of the Milan gold-medal contest, had been billed as a battle of US youth versus Canada experience.

The U.S. found another gear to neutralise their arch rivals' offence in the third period and added to its own goal haul.

The 22-year-old converted forward Edwards got her first Olympic goal after she beat the Canadian defender Erin Ambrose for a terrific unassisted effort with just over eight minutes left to complete the scoring.