Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Reigning Olympic ski champion Michelle Gisin airlifted after downhill crash in training

Michelle Gisin is the third Swiss reigning Olympic champion to crash in practice in recent weeks

Flo Clifford
Thursday 11 December 2025 07:23 EST
Gisin, pictured in downhill training on Wednesday, was airlifted to hospital after a crash
Gisin, pictured in downhill training on Wednesday, was airlifted to hospital after a crash (Getty Images)

Two-time Olympic ski champion Michelle Gisin has been airlifted to hospital after a hard crash in training.

The 32-year-old crashed into the safety fence at St Moritz in a practice session on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s round of the World Cup. No injuries have yet been reported.

Gisin won gold in Alpine combined at the past two Olympics in Pyeongchang 2018 and Beijing 2022.

She is the third Swiss reigning Olympic champion to crash in the last couple of months, with super-G gold medallist Lara Gut-Behrami out for the season after tearing her ACL in a practice session at Copper Mountain, Colorado in November.

Downhill champion Corinne Suter is sidelined for around a month after a recent training crash - also in St Moritz - left her with calf, knee and foot injuries.

Gisin’s crash at St Moritz came while American Lindsey Vonn was doing her practice run, with the four-time overall World Cup winner stopping while Gisin was attended to.

Vonn was fastest in practice in Wednesday’s session.

The women’s Downhill World Cup in St Moritz is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, with the super-G to follow on Sunday.

