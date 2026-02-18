Husky or wolf? Dog gatecrashes team cross country to steal show at Winter Olympics

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Athletes in the women's team sprint cross country were joined by an enthusiastic but unaccredited companion in Tesero as a dog stole the show at the Winter Olympics.

The furry friend, speculated to be a husky but with the looks very much resemblant of a wolf, wandered onto the stadium course during the race to a howling reaction from the crowd.

At the final straight, the canine found his way onto the snow and was briefly distracted by the trackside camera before trying to catch up the two competitors striving for the line.

open image in gallery A dog wanders on the ski trail during the women's team cross country free sprint qualification event ( AFP/Getty )

It then raced across the line behind members of Team Croatia and Team Australia to rapturous cheers, greeting the exhausted skiers by sniffing out his competition.

"Anybody lost their dog?" American commentators joked, after saying: “It's a fairly nice mutt there, not hindering anybody's progress. One of those moments you have to laugh about.”

Officials eventually got hold of the tail-wagging interloper but not before timekeepers preparing for a photo-finish in the race captured an image of the dog crossing the line.

Fortunately, it was only the latter stages of qualification and not the medal race, meaning competitors and officials could laugh off the incident rather than stress over its impact on the final standings.

Sweden duo Joanna Sundling and Maja Dahlqvist topped the standings after qualification with a time of 6:29.94, with Finland and Canada following behind in second and third.