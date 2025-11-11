Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Olympic sprinter Marvin Bracy-Williams has accepted a 45-month doping ban, following a federal drug-enforcement investigation that the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) says has led to "several impactful outcomes."

USADA confirmed on Monday that the case against Bracy-Williams, 31, who mysteriously disappeared from the sprinting scene in 2023, originated from a whistleblower's tip.

This led to the sprinter testing positive for a banned substance. He initially attempted to hinder the investigation but later provided "substantial assistance" to authorities, uncovering other cases.

The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping cases for World Athletics, and the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) also participated in the inquiry.

Travis Tygart, CEO of USADA, commented: "When the rules are applied as they should be, we can hold people accountable while also pursuing additional anti-doping rule violations and criminal charges. This investigation has already resulted in several impactful outcomes which will be announced at a later date, as the overall investigation continues."

open image in gallery USADA chief, Travis Tygart, said an investigation into doping is ongoing ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

While USADA did not release further details, the agency and DEA have previously collaborated on charges under the 2020 Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act, which criminalises doping conspiracies impacting international events.

Mr Tygart added: "This case is also an example of the importance of cooperation between like-minded-organizations and law enforcement agencies when it comes to eradicating organized doping schemes."

Bracy-Williams reached the 100m semi-finals at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and won a silver medal at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, Oregon. His ban is in effect until November 2028.

Bracy-Williams comes from an American Football background after being signed by the Indianapolis Colts as a wide receiver in August 2017. He was waived the following month.

He then penned a deal with Seattle Seahawks in late July 2018 only to be waived just days later. He re-signed with the team later that August before being waived for the second and final time in September 2018.