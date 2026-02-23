Team GB’s record over the years as their best ever Winter Olympics ends

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Great Britain enjoyed their best ever Winter Olympics as medals fell throughout the 19 days of competition in Milan and Cortina.

Here, the Press Association takes a statistical look at the 2026 Games and Britain’s record over the years.

Britain’s greatest Winter Games

Team GB won multiple gold medals for the first time at a Winter Olympics, with Matt Weston alone exceeding any previous tally.

The world number one won the men’s skeleton and then partnered Tabby Stoecker to the mixed team title – just hours after Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale collected another gold in the mixed team snowboard cross.

Bruce Mouat led the men’s curling team to silver and Zoe Atkin rounded off the competition with ski halfpipe bronze.

Five total medals matches Britain’s best winter tally, with the best previous performance being one gold, one silver and three bronze medals at Sochi 2014, followed by a gold and four bronze at Pyeongchang 2018.

Skeleton stretches lead

Skeleton remains Britain’s most successful Winter Olympic discipline, now with 11 medals – three more than any other sport – after Weston and Stoecker’s efforts.

Lizzy Yarnold’s two golds and one for Amy Williams make up a total of five, with Shelley Rudman winning silver in 2006 and five bronze medals from David Carnegie in 1928 to Laura Deas and Dominic Parsons in 2018.

Figure skating has contributed eight medals – excluding those won when the sport appeared in the 1908 and 1920 Summer Olympics – but none since the heyday of Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

The pair won Britain’s last skating gold at Sarajevo 1984, while the most recent medal was their bronze in Lillehammer, 10 years later.

Mouat’s team won Britain’s seventh curling medal – and their second as a quartet after silver four years ago in Beijing – while bobsleigh remains on five after Brad Hall’s four-man crew missed out.

Bankes and Nightingale earned Britain’s first ever gold medal on snow, adding to third places for Jenny Jones in 2014 and Billy Morgan in 2018 for a total of three snowboarding medals.

Atkin emulated her elder sister Izzy, a freestyle skiing bronze-medallist in 2018.

Nicky Gooch’s short-track speed skating bronze in 1994 makes it eight sports with at least one British medal.

World records and new frontiers

Outside of Team GB’s efforts, Norway topped the medal table with 18 gold medals and 41 in all – thanks in no small part to Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo’s record-breaking cross country skiing efforts.

Klaebo won six gold medals, the most ever for an athlete at a single Winter Games and would have ranked ninth in the medal table if he was a country in his own right.

The United States won 12 golds and the Netherlands and host nation Italy 10 apiece, with Germany rounding out the top five.

Elsewhere, Brazil recorded a first-ever Winter Olympic medal with Lucas Pinheiro Braathen’s giant slalom gold.

The South American nation joined the list of 20 countries with Olympic champions this year and 29 on the medal table overall.

There was also history for Switzerland’s Marianne Fatton, the first ever Olympic ski mountaineering champion as the sport made its debut.