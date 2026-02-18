Emily Harrop favourite to win gold for France after being eligible for Team GB

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An athlete who was eligible to compete for Great Britain could be crowned the first Olympic champion in ski mountaineering at the foot of the storied Stelvio slope in Bormio on Thursday.

The fabled finish area for the men’s alpine events has been transformed into a helter-skelter course for the sport, which is appearing on the Games programme for the first time.

The Olympic version of ski mountaineering comprises three sections: a run up the Stelvio slope in special skis, a tough climb up a steeper incline in ski boots, and a slalom back down to the finish line.

The sport comprises three events – men’s, women’s, and a mixed team relay. Heats of the high-octane events can often last as little as three minutes.

The overwhelming favourite in the women’s event is Emily Harrop, who was born to English parents in Bourg Saint Maurice, and will represent France.

Harrop won the British Ski Championships in 2015 before switching to ski-mountaineering, known as ‘ski-mo’, due to injury. She has been crowned overall world champion for each of the last four years.

“Historically, France has always been a nation of ski mountaineers, so we’ve always had great athletes,” said the 28-year-old.

“Of course, the pressure is mounting a little bit. It’s Olympics, especially when you’re one of the favourites, let’s not try to hide it.

“But we’re already experiencing incredible things, and I think that takes away some of the pressure of seeing the Games like that.”