Great Britain qualify for men’s curling semi-final after Switzerland beat Italy

Britain’s men’s curling team will contest the Olympic semi-finals on Thursday evening after a defeat for Italy saw them scrape through to the next stage.

Bruce Mouat’s side needed either Switzerland or Canada – both of whom had already qualified for the medal matches – to beat Italy or Norway respectively.

Switzerland made a bright start with two points in the first end and led at the halfway mark 4-1.

While the Italy side staged a renaissance to bring it back to 7-5 at the conclusion of eighth end, Switzerland took two points in the ninth, prompting the Italians to offer a handshake at 5-9 down.

Britain will face Switzerland in their semi-final after Canada lost 8-6 to Norway, with those two teams now meeting again in the other match.

Canada clashed with Mouat’s side – playing as the Scotland team – in last year’s world championship semi-finals, with the Scots triumphing 7-4 before going on to win the title.

The Canadians’ Thursday morning loss means they avoid a replay of that match, with player Marc Kennedy dismissing any suggestion that eventuality had been factored into their performance.

He said: “It wasn’t the case at all – we played hard. It’s a little different not having Benny (Hebert, who was rested for the match) out there, he’s a big part of our team but no, absolutely not.

“We were giving it everything we could to win.

“We’re going to have to beat all the best teams to win this anyway, so definitely not.”

Of Hebert’s substitution by Tyler Tardi, Kennedy added: “That was all about trying to preserve some energy for tonight. Other than me, I think he’s maybe the second oldest Canadian Olympian.

“He’s been sweeping his butt off all week so to give him a morning of rest, to rest his back and everything, we are going to need him tonight, so that’s all that was.

“It was also a great opportunity for Tyler to play his first full Olympic game, I thought he played great.”