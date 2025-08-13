Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Michael Phelps returns to pool to race Baltimore Ravens players

The 23-time Olympic champion taught some of the NFL team’s players how to swim

Associated Press
Wednesday 13 August 2025 08:28 EDT
Comments
Michael Phelps has given swimming lessons to the Baltimore Ravens
Michael Phelps has given swimming lessons to the Baltimore Ravens (AP)

The Baltimore Ravens got their chance to swim with Michael Phelps.

A couple of weeks after players shot video asking the 23-time Olympic champion — and Baltimore native — for swimming lessons, Phelps showed up at the NFL team’s practice Tuesday. Then the team posted video of players swimming and diving — or at least leaping off diving boards — at nearby Loyola University.

In one video posted by a reporter for the team's website, Phelps let everyone else have a significant head start before diving in and racing them. At least some of them did beat him to the end, including safety Kyle Hamilton.

Phelps also toured the smaller pools at the Ravens' facility, and he spoke to the team on the practice field along with former Ravens star Ray Lewis.

"I'm not going to say I'm a big swimming fan, but I know Michael Phelps," defensive coordinator Zach Orr said. "I think it was neat having him and Ray come talk to us, because the message was the same.

“That's one thing you notice when you listen to the greats. When you study the greats, you wonder, 'How do they do such great things in the highest tense moments?' And it all leads back to the work that nobody sees, and that's what Michael Phelps talked about. Ray talked about preparation. Michael Phelps talked about preparation as well."

AP

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in