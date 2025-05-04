Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Katie Ledecky breaks own world record in stunning swim nine years after last setting mark

The nine-time Olympic gold medallist continued her resurgence with a remarkable swim

Amy Tennery
Sunday 04 May 2025 02:54 EDT
Comments
Katie Ledecky proved her remarkable longevity again
Katie Ledecky proved her remarkable longevity again (Getty Images)

American Katie Ledecky shattered her own 800 metres freestyle world record in 8min 4.12secs at the Tyr Pro Series meet in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, finding her best form heading into the world championships.

Ledecky bettered her previous mark of 8:04.79 set nearly a decade ago at the Rio Games that many thought would outlast her career and she pounded her fists on the water in an emotional celebration after seeing her time.

It was the sixth time that Ledecky had set a new mark in the event. She took the record from Rebecca Adlington in 2013.

Katie Ledecky could barely believe her time in Fort Lauderdale
Katie Ledecky could barely believe her time in Fort Lauderdale (Getty Images)

The record-breaking swim capped an extraordinary series of performances for the 28-year-old, the most decorated female Olympic swimmer, who posted her second-fastest 400m freestyle time on Thursday - her best in nine years and the second-fastest 1500m freestyle time in history on Wednesday.

The hot streak is a welcome sign for Ledecky, who swept the 800m and 1,500m titles at both Paris 2024 and Tokyo 2020 Games, ahead of the world championships that run from 11 July - 3 August in Singapore.

Ledecky's last world record before Saturday came in the 1500m freestyle in May 2018.

Earlier on Saturday, Ledecky's compatriot Gretchen Walsh beat her own 100 metres butterfly world record by clocking 55.09secs.

Reuters

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in