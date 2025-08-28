Decorated Olympic canoe slalomist Jessica Fox undergoes surgery on kidney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australian Jessica Fox, a triple Olympic gold medallist in canoe slalom, has revealed she underwent surgery to remove a tumour from her kidney.

In a post on social media, the French-born 31-year-old said the procedure “went really well”, but added she “won’t be competing in the final World Cups over the next couple of weeks”.

She said: “Last week I had surgery to remove a tumour from my kidney. The surgery went really well and I’m on the mend.

“I’m super grateful to the incredible medical staff for their care and expertise – thank you Dr Mohan Arianayagam and his team, and Dr Stephen Nolan, Dr Parrapil, the amazing nurses and physios at Norwest, Dr Scott Reid, my physio Tony and psych Chris, and our Paddle Aus team for their support.

“And of course my wonderful family and friends. It’s been a whirlwind over the last few weeks, but I’m all good – just a couple of gnarly new scars, a bit less kidney, and a whole lot more toughness.”

She continued: “I’m feeling positive, super grateful and happy to be home.

“Looking forward to taking it easy over the next few weeks as I recover, and building towards being back on the water again.”

She did not say whether the tumour was cancerous.

Fox is the first female canoe slalomist to win three Olympic gold medals.

She also has two bronzes and a silver in the sport, making her the most decorated slalom athlete of all time, male or female.

Her father, Richard Fox, represented Great Britain in canoe slalom at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.