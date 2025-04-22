Simone Biles reveals impact of Paris Olympics success: ‘My body collapsed’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Simone Biles is unsure if she will compete at her home Olympics at LA 2028 after revealing that her body “collapsed” after her success in Paris last summer.

Biles, 28, is the most decorated gymnast in Olympic history but she told the French newspaper L'Equipe that she suffered physically after the 2024 Games.

The American three gold medals and one silver, becoming the most successful gymnast of all time with 41 medals across Olympics in Rio, Tokyo and Paris.

But she said she is yet to decide whether she will appear in Los Angeles when considering her previous achievements and the impact of Paris 2024 on her health.

“I have accomplished so much in my sport. For me to come back, I would really need to be thrilled by it,” Biles said.

"You're going to tell me that the perspective of the Games in Los Angeles is fascinating. And I will be there, whether on the apparatus or in the stands, I still haven't decided.

"2028 seems so far away. And my body ages. I felt it in Paris. At the end of the competition, I went back to the village, I took the elevator and my body literally collapsed - I got sick for 10 days... So, to be honest, I don't know. We'll see.”

Biles said she would have to be motivated to return to another Olympics ( Getty Images )

Biles also discussed the impact of fame following her consecutive Olympics successes, revealing “it can be a source of anxiety”.

“Before, I was perfectly anonymous in a crowd, and that was a real blessing; now, wherever I am, people recognize me, call out to me, ask me for an autograph, a photo...

“It's strange to be known by everyone when you're not looking for that.”