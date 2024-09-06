Season best for transgender athlete Valentina Petrillo but not enough for final

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Italian transgender athlete Valentina Petrillo ran a season-best time of 25.92 seconds but failed to qualify for the final of the women’s T12 200m at the Paralympics in Paris.

The 51-year-old, who transitioned in 2019, finished ninth across the three semi-finals on Friday evening at Stade de France.

Petrillo also posted the ninth best time in the morning session – 25.95 secs – when she was among 12 athletes to progress from the initial heats.

Reigning champion Omara Durand of Cuba was the fastest qualifier, in a time of 24.41 secs.

Visually-impaired Petrillo, who was diagnosed with Stargardt disease – a genetic eye condition – aged 14, previously won 11 national titles in the men’s category as a married father of two.

On Monday, she qualified for the semi-finals of the women’s T12 400m event but subsequently failed to progress to the medal race.

According to the International Paralympic Committee, Naples-born Petrillo is the second transgender Paralympian.

Dutch discus thrower Ingrid van Kranen, who died in 2021, finished ninth in the F11 classification at Rio 2016.