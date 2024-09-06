Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

GB’s Ben Sandilands sets new world record to claim T20 1500m Paralympic gold

The 21-year-old Scottish runner, who won world gold in the French capital last year, crossed the line in three minutes and 45.40 seconds

Ed Elliot
Friday 06 September 2024 08:23
Comments
Ben Sandilands won gold (Adam Davy/PA)
Ben Sandilands won gold (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

Great Britain’s Ben Sandilands set a new world record to claim Paralympic gold in the men’s T20 1500m in Paris.

The 21-year-old Scottish runner, who won world gold in the French capital last year, crossed the line in three minutes and 45.40 seconds.

His time shaved 0.1 secs off the previous global best, held by American Michael Brannigan since 2017.

Brannigan clinched bronze at Stade de France, 4.51 secs behind Sandilands, while silver medallist Sandro Baessa of Portugal was 4.06 secs off the pace.

Games debutant Sandilands takes the title from fellow Scot Owen Miller, who won gold in three mins and 54.57 secs at Tokyo 2020 but is not in France due to injury.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” said Sandilands. “I’ve put in so much hard work.

“I knew I had the speed in me at the end from my training.

“The timing has to be perfect and I went for it, and the world record means a lot. It’s incredible.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in