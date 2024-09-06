Paralympics day nine: Dame Sarah Storey targets a 19th gold medal

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Plenty of gold medals will again be up for grabs on day nine of Paralympic Games.

Dame Sarah Storey will go in search of a 19th gold, Maisie Summers-Newton will compete in her final swimming event while Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid will play in men’s doubles wheelchair tennis final at Roland-Garros.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what is in store for Great Britain’s Paralympians on an action-packed Friday in Paris.

Storey back in the saddle

After victory in the women’s C5 time trial earlier in the week, Dame Sarah Storey will return to the Clichy-sous-bois course in search of a 19th Paralympic gold medal when she competes in the women’s C4-5 road race.

In the women’s B road race, Sophie Unwin, piloted by Jenny Holl, will hope to better her Tokyo silver and win a second gold in Paris, having topped the podium in the 3000m individual pursuit.

Lizzi Jordan, piloted by Danielle Khan, and Lora Fachie, alongside Corinne Hall, will also be looking to add to their medal hauls and boost Britain’s tally.

Maisie and Poppy go for gold, again

Maisie Summers-Newton has collected two golds so far and will compete in her final event on Friday afternoon with the women’s S6 400m freestyle.

Poppy Maskill – who took her personal medal tally in France to four, also with two golds, after a second place in the women’s SM14 200m individual medley – Olivia Newman-Baronius and Megan Neave will all go in the women’s S14 100m backstroke, with qualifying during the morning schedule.

There will also be plenty more British interest in the pool with Mark Tompsett, William Ellard and Louis Lawlor all looking to make it through the heats and on into the evening final of the men’s event.

Hewett at the double

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid will play in their third Paralympic final at Roland-Garros on Friday as they compete for a first men’s doubles gold.

The British duo will play Japanese pair Takuya Miki and Tokita Oda on Court Philippe-Chatrier, starting at 1.30pm.

Wimbledon champion Hewett is also set to play in the singles final on Saturday, where he will again be up against Oda for gold.

Para athletics target more success

Over at the Stade de France, the British squad will again hope to be in medal contention, with Tokyo gold medallist Jonathan Broom-Edwards competing in the men’s T64 high jump.World champion Ben Sandilands will be targeting the podium in the men’s T20 1500m final on Friday morning, with Hannah Taunton, who won bronze in Tokyo, set for the women’s event.

On Friday evening, Hollie Arnold will be aiming for another medal in the F46 javelin final, while there is hope for the ParalympicsGB team in the universal 4x100m relay, having taken silver three years ago.

Davies seeks golden finish

Rio table tennis champion Rob Davies will look to add another Paralympics medal to his collection in the final of the men’s singles MS1 against Cuba’s Yunier Fernandez on Friday afternoon.

Will Bayley will also be in action as he plays in the semi-final of the men’s singles MS7, with the final set for later on Friday evening.

Elsewhere, Sophie Wells, Georgia Wilson and Natasha Baker, who have all won individual bronze medals, compete in the team Para equestrian event while a nine-strong British para canoe squad begin the heats ahead of finals over the weekend.

Wheelchair basketball on a roll

On Thursday, Great Britain’s men reached a first Paralympic wheelchair basketball final for 28 years following an emphatic 71-43 win over Germany at Bercy Arena.

Hewett progressed to his second final in Paris with a 6-2 6-0 win over Spanish third seed Martin de la Puente in the wheelchair tennis men’s singles semi-finals.

In powerlifting, there was silver for Mark Swan after Olivia Broome retained bronze.

Bly Twomey, 14, claimed her second bronze medal in the women’s class seven table tennis singles after being edged out by world champion Kubra Korkut in the semi-finals.

Schoolgirl Iona Winnifrith – at 13 the youngest member of ParalympicsGB’s squad – won 100m breaststroke silver before Rebecca Redfern and Alice Tai added more swimming golds.

British javelin star Dan Pembroke twice broke the world record en route to becoming double Paralympic champion, while wheelchair racer Sammi Kinghorn won her fourth medal of the Games with 400m silver following F35 shot put bronze for Anna Nicholson.