Paralympics day 10: Hannah Cockcroft leads late push for gold

Sarah Storey produced yet another stunning performance to retain the women’s C4-5 road race with victory over 19-year-old Heidi Gaugain on day nine at the Paralympics.

A dramatic sprint finish in Paris saw the 46-year-old come out on top in her ninth Games to win a 19th Paralympic gold.

Could Storey make it a 10th Games?

Gaugain, 27 years younger than Storey, made a break for victory in the final stages of the 71-kilometre event, but the experience of the reigning champion prevailed before she punched the air in celebration.

Storey, who finished the race in one hour, 54 minutes and 24 seconds in front of Gaugain with Colombian Paula Ossa in third, did not rule out a 10th Games.

She said: “I wanted to be an athlete for as long as I possibly could. I never anticipated eight Games, let alone nine.

“You put yourself out there every time you put yourself on the start line and I keep doing that and keep finding ways to win a bike race, so long may that continue.

“I need to enjoy this one first but, to quote Simone Biles (American gymnast), absolutely – never say never to anything.”

Hewett and Reid end wait for Paralympic double Gold

Wheelchair tennis duo Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid clinched Paralympic doubles glory with a dominant straight-sets win at Roland Garros.

The two-time silver medallists fell just short in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, but finally celebrated gold on Court Philippe-Chatrier after a convincing victory over Japanese second seeds Takuya Miki and Tokito Oda 6-2 6-1.

The reigning Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon champions have now added another doubles title to their glittered trophy cabinet.

After getting over the line at the third time of asking and an hour and 35 minutes, the pair hugged each other in celebration but Hewitt has it all do again in singles action on day 10 against Oda.

Cockroft back on track

Hannah Cockroft returns to the track after she tasted more gold delight in the T34 women’s 100m on Sunday.

Cockroft will eye another gold in the women’s T34 800m final at 20:22, but will face stiff competition from Tokyo silver medallist Kare Adenegan and 2021 European champion Fabienne Andre.

Elsewhere in the athletics, Isaac Towers will have a shot at the medals in the T34 800m at 10:12 after he qualifying fifth on Friday.

More medals for Clegg?

Stephen Clegg could be the last ParalympicsGB swimmer in the pool as he looks to add to his medal haul.

Clegg will go for more glory in the men’s S12 100m butterfly with qualification coming before the fight for medals.

Last time out in Paris, Clegg comfortably held off Azerbaijan’s Raman Salei and Ukraine’s Yaroslav Denysenko to clinch Paralympic gold in the men’s S12 100m backstroke

The 28-year-old will be hoping to eclipse his elder sister Libby Clegg, a former sprinter who has five Paralympic medals compared to Stephen’s four.

“Me and my sister had a chat before coming out here about medal tally,” he said.