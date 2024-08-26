Hannah Cockroft puts Paralympics record on the line in Paris: ‘I’m the one to beat’

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Seven-time champion Hannah Cockroft insisted there is “not a single thought” Paris 2024 will be her final Paralympics as she sent out an ominous warning to her rivals.

Wheelchair racer Cockroft has dominated the women’s T34 classification for more than a decade after bursting on to the scene with two golds at London 2012.

The 32-year-old is poised to put her 100 per cent Games record on the line on Sunday when she defends her 100m title at Stade de France before bidding to retain the 800m crown the following Saturday.

Cockroft, who is four Paralympic golds short of the 11 won by Britain’s most successful wheelchair racer Tanni Grey-Thompson, feels she is still getting faster and has ambitions of competing at Los Angeles in 2028.

She told the PA news agency: “Obviously the question always comes: is this going to be your last one? I’m 32 and that’s kind of the age we see a lot of women dropping out of our sport.

“I feel like I’m going to have a lot of decisions to make next cycle but I’d like to make it to LA. I’d like to see how many more Games are in me.

“I’m still getting quicker, I’m still getting stronger, everything’s still going in the right direction, so there’s no reason for me to step out now.

“There’s not a single thought in my head that this could be the last – unless something goes terribly wrong.”

Yorkshire-born Cockroft made a statement of intent in May by winning the 15th and 16th world titles of her glittering career in Kobe, Japan.

Yet, given her sustained supremacy, she is “hyper-aware” of the pressure on her shoulders.

“I one hundred per cent think I’m the one to beat, in the least big-headed way,” said Cockroft.

“I am number one in the world, I have retained that title since 2018. And it’s scary; I am so hyper-aware of the fact the target’s on my back.

“But that’s what keeps me going. I’m never satisfied, I’m never happy with any race that’s not a fast time.

“I’m always asking questions and I think the minute you stop and are satisfied with the performance you’ve laid down it’s probably the day I’m going to have to retire.”

Cockroft won her first Paralympic titles at London 2012 ( PA Archive )

Emerging Chinese athlete Hanyu Lan finished runner-up to Cockroft in both the 100m and 800m at the recent world championships.

Panpan Liu, also of China, and Japan’s Moe Onodera are among the Briton’s other challengers, in addition to compatriots Kare Adenegan and Fabienne Andre.

“I’m well aware that at the world championships, there were a few young girls and they were really good and I’m going to have some tough competition in the next Paralympic cycle,” said Cockroft.

“And that’s all I’m thinking about all the time. I want to stay on top. I’ve got to work hard now and lay down the groundwork to hopefully carry me through the future years.”