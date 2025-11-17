Australian Paralympic champion Paige Greco dies suddenly aged 28

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australian cyclist Paige Greco, a Paralympic gold medallist, has died at the age of 28.

The cyclist "passed away in her Adelaide home after experiencing a sudden medical episode" on Sunday, a joint statement by the Australian Paralympic Committee and Australian cycling federation confirmed.

"Paige meant everything to us," Greco’s mother Natalie said. “Her kindness, her determination and her warmth touched our family every single day. She brought so much joy and pride into our lives, and the pain of her passing is something we will carry forever.

"While we are devastated by her loss, we are incredibly proud of the person she was and the way she represented Australia."

Greco, who was born with cerebral palsy, won the first gold medal of the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, breaking her own world record in the women's C1-3 3,000m individual pursuit.

open image in gallery Greco won Paralympic gold in the C1-3 3000m individual pursuit in Tokyo ( Getty Images )

She went on to add bronze medals in the road race and time trial.

Greco also won multiple world championship titles and World Cup medals, after bursting onto the para-cycling scene with three world records, two gold medals and a silver at the 2019 track world championship - just a year after switching to cycling from para-athletics.

Cameron Murray, CEO of Paralympics Australia said the loss one of the brightest young stars of the Australian Paralympic Movement was devastating.

"The sadness being felt across Paralympics Australia today is a reflection of the enormous regard in which she was held," Murray said. "Paige was an extraordinary athlete, but more importantly, a remarkable person.

"Her achievements on the international stage were exceptional, but it was her kindness, her quiet determination and the way she uplifted people around her that will stay with us all. She had a rare ability to make people feel included and supported, and her influence will no doubt leave a lasting impression on so many."

Additional reporting from AP