Italian shot putter wins Paralympic gold wearing Mona Lisa eye mask

Assunta Legnante secured a third Paralympic gold medal in style as the Italian shot putter donned a special Mona Lisa eye mask at Paris 2024.

Legnante added to her F12 shot put titles from London and Rio de Janeiro with a throw of 14.54m, beating Safiya Burkhanova of Uzbekistan to gold.

The 46-year-old competed at the 2008 Olympics before her sight deteriorated having been born with congenital glaucoma in both eyes.

She has since established herself as a para-athletics force, setting the world record in 2014, and become known for her eye-catching eye masks.

And competing in the city where the famous painting resides, Legnante secured glory wearing the eyes of Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece.

“It’s a piece of art that binds Italy and France,” Legnante explained of her choice of eyewear. “When I choose an eye mask, there is always a link between Italy and the host country. This time round it was France, so what’s better if not the Mona Lisa?”

Legnante was presented with two options from 44 submitted by graphic design students at the University of Bologna, with a public vote narrowing the shortlist down from eight finalists.

The Naples-born thrower secured discus silver earlier in the Games and now has six Paralympic medals.

Believed to have been painted between 1503 and 1506, Leonardo’s Mona Lisa was acquired by King Francis I of France in 1519. One of the most valuable pieces of art in the world, it has normally been on display at the Louvre since 1797.