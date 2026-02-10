Medal-winning athlete reveals affair on live television at Winter Olympics

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Norwegian biathlete confessed to having an affair on live television moments after winning a medal at the Milan and Cortina Olympics.

Sturla Holm Laegreid broke down in tears as he explained to Norwegian network NRK he had admitted his infidelity to his girlfriend of six months a week ago.

Laegrid won the bronze medal in the men’s 20km biathlon behind compatriot Johan-Olav Botn who took gold, and Frenchman Eric Perrot in second.

He said: “There is something I want to share with someone who may not be watching today.

“Half a year ago I met the love of my life. The world’s most beautiful and nicest person. Three months ago I made the mistake of my life and cheated on her, and I told her about that a week ago. This has been the worst week of my life.

“I had the gold medal in life, and I am sure there are many people who will see things differently, but I only have eyes for her. Sport has come second these last few days. Yes, I wish I could share this with her.”

Laegreid is a six-time biathlon world champion and won a gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing as part of the Norwegian relay team.

Pressed on his admission during the post-race medal winners’ press conference, Laegreid added: “I don’t know if it was the right choice or not, but it was the choice I made.

“Today I made the choice to tell the world what I did so maybe there’s a chance that she will see what she really means to me – maybe not, but I don’t want to think I didn’t try everything to get her back.

“I don’t want to steal the show today. I hope this is just like a day-or-two thing. Then you are an Olympic gold medallist forever.”