Winter Olympics – how well can you remember the key moments of the 2026 Games?

SportOlympicsWinter Olympics – how well can you remember the key moments of the 2026 Games?Ten questions to see how well you have followed the action in Milan and Cortina.BookmarkBookmark popoverRemoved from bookmarksClose popoveropen image in galleryHow well have you been paying attention during the Winter Olympics? (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)As the Winter Olympics draw to a close, it is time to test how well you remember the last 19 days of action in Milan and Cortina.Take the Press Association’s interactive quiz and see if your knowledge is worthy of a medal…More aboutMilanPressPress Association
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks