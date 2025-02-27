Olympic diving champion Matty Lee announces retirement aged 26

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Olympic diver Matty Lee, who won a memorable gold medal alongside Tom Daley at Tokyo 2020, has retired from the sport at the age of 26.

Lee and Daley won gold in the men’s synchronised 10m platform, a result that ended Daley’s long wait for gold in what was Lee’s first Olympics.

The Leeds-born Lee missed last year’s Olympics in Paris due to struggles with a back injury, following an operation on his spine.

He confirmed his retirement from diving in a post on Instagram and said of his gold medal alongside Daley: “What a journey, what a moment we shared. Olympic champions forever."

“After 20 years in the sport, it’s time for me to step away from diving,” Lee said.

“This decision hasn’t been easy, but after losing my dad in 2022, I struggled to find the same passion I once had, he was my why.

“Then came injuries, surgeries, and the realization that I don’t want to be a broken man moving forward.”

Alongside a series of photos from his diving career, which also included medals at the Commonwealth Games and World Championships, Lee added: “What's next? Honestly, I don't know. And that's both terrifying and exciting.

“But I do know this, there's more to life than diving, and I'm ready for it.”