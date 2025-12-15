LA Olympics organizers give major update on ticket lottery and prices for 2028 Games

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fans eager to attend the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games will be able to register for a random ticket lottery from 14 January, with organizers pledging at least one million tickets priced at just $28.

Registration, available via the LA28 tickets page, will grant fans an opportunity to secure a time slot in April to purchase tickets for all Olympic sports.

Those not initially selected will automatically be entered into subsequent ticket releases.

Allison Katz-Mayfield, LA28’s senior vice president of Games delivery revenue, emphasised the commitment to affordability.

"Every sport starts at $28 and that's not just lip service to a couple tickets in the corner of some venue, but a meaningful number of tickets," she stated.

"We're looking at at least a million tickets at $28 and we've got about a third of our tickets under $100.”

open image in gallery Tickets for the 2028 Olympics will be available for as little as $28 ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The registration window will remain open until 18 March, with no advantage gained by signing up early. No purchase or payment is required to enter the lottery.

Ms Katz-Mayfield described the process as "the fairest way to ensure that the broadest number of people can get access to tickets and that no one is advantaged or disadvantaged," adding that it aims to prevent tickets falling into the hands of brokers or bots.

In a move to engage local communities, residents living near Olympic venues who register will also qualify for a special presale, allowing them to purchase tickets before the general public.

This announcement comes amidst ongoing criticism regarding high ticket prices for events such as next year's FIFA World Cup.

LA28’s ticketing timeline is a year ahead of the schedule used for the Paris 2024 Games, which sold a record 12 million tickets.

Ticket sales are projected to contribute approximately a third of LA28's overall revenue target.

The process will be managed by official providers AXS and Eventim, with all tickets issued digitally. Sales for the Paralympic Games are slated for 2027.

Fans are encouraged to sign up for the LA28 newsletter for further updates.