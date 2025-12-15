Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

LA Olympics organizers give major update on ticket lottery and prices for 2028 Games

Fans are set to be able to get their hands on tickets for the 2028 LA Olympics in early 2026

Rory Carroll
Monday 15 December 2025 12:34 EST
Comments
Tickets are set to go on sale in early 2026 for the Los Angeles Olympics
Tickets are set to go on sale in early 2026 for the Los Angeles Olympics (Getty Images)

Fans eager to attend the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games will be able to register for a random ticket lottery from 14 January, with organizers pledging at least one million tickets priced at just $28.

Registration, available via the LA28 tickets page, will grant fans an opportunity to secure a time slot in April to purchase tickets for all Olympic sports.

Those not initially selected will automatically be entered into subsequent ticket releases.

Allison Katz-Mayfield, LA28’s senior vice president of Games delivery revenue, emphasised the commitment to affordability.

"Every sport starts at $28 and that's not just lip service to a couple tickets in the corner of some venue, but a meaningful number of tickets," she stated.

"We're looking at at least a million tickets at $28 and we've got about a third of our tickets under $100.”

Tickets for the 2028 Olympics will be available for as little as $28
Tickets for the 2028 Olympics will be available for as little as $28 (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The registration window will remain open until 18 March, with no advantage gained by signing up early. No purchase or payment is required to enter the lottery.

Ms Katz-Mayfield described the process as "the fairest way to ensure that the broadest number of people can get access to tickets and that no one is advantaged or disadvantaged," adding that it aims to prevent tickets falling into the hands of brokers or bots.

In a move to engage local communities, residents living near Olympic venues who register will also qualify for a special presale, allowing them to purchase tickets before the general public.

This announcement comes amidst ongoing criticism regarding high ticket prices for events such as next year's FIFA World Cup.

LA28’s ticketing timeline is a year ahead of the schedule used for the Paris 2024 Games, which sold a record 12 million tickets.

Ticket sales are projected to contribute approximately a third of LA28's overall revenue target.

The process will be managed by official providers AXS and Eventim, with all tickets issued digitally. Sales for the Paralympic Games are slated for 2027.

Fans are encouraged to sign up for the LA28 newsletter for further updates.

