GB Olympic champion Hollie Pearne-Webb announces retirement from international hockey

Pearne-Webb led Great Britain to a first ever the nation’s first Olympic hockey gold since 1988

Will Castle
Monday 12 May 2025 11:00 EDT
Hollie Pearne-Webb scored the penalty shootout winner in the gold medal match at Rio 2016 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Olympic gold medallist and Great Britain's women's captain Hollie Pearne-Webb has announced her international retirement.

The 34-year-old, famous for scoring the winning goal in the 2016 final shootout against the Netherlands in Rio de Janeiro, has spent 12 years playing for GB and England.

Pearne-Webb’s heroics in Rio ended a 28-year wait to win another Olympic gold in hockey, with the men’s side having failed to top the podium since 1988.

"It's hard to put into words just how much this sport has given me," Pearne-Webb said.

"What started as a dream when I was just eight years old - to one day play for my country at the Olympics - became a journey that's been greater than anything I could have imagined.

"One of the greatest honours has been leading England and Great Britain over the past six years. Captaining this team at two Olympic Games and a home Commonwealth Games has been an immense privilege.

"Walking the team out last summer in Paris, in front of friends and family, was a truly special moment and one I'll never forget."

Pearne-Webb won 274 combined caps, played at three Olympic Games - also winning bronze in Tokyo - and captaining England to their first Commonwealth gold medal in Birmingham, three years ago.

Her final Olympics, last year in Paris, ended with a quarter-final defeat to eventual champions Netherlands.

"I'll always be proud to have worn the shirt, and I'll always be a supporter of the incredible players coming through," Pearne-Webb added.

"Hockey has shown me that anything is possible - and I'll forever be thankful for that. Thank you, hockey. It's been the honour of a lifetime."

Additional reporting from PA.

