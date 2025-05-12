GB Olympic champion Hollie Pearne-Webb announces retirement from international hockey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Olympic gold medallist and Great Britain's women's captain Hollie Pearne-Webb has announced her international retirement.

The 34-year-old, famous for scoring the winning goal in the 2016 final shootout against the Netherlands in Rio de Janeiro, has spent 12 years playing for GB and England.

Pearne-Webb’s heroics in Rio ended a 28-year wait to win another Olympic gold in hockey, with the men’s side having failed to top the podium since 1988.

"It's hard to put into words just how much this sport has given me," Pearne-Webb said.

"What started as a dream when I was just eight years old - to one day play for my country at the Olympics - became a journey that's been greater than anything I could have imagined.

"One of the greatest honours has been leading England and Great Britain over the past six years. Captaining this team at two Olympic Games and a home Commonwealth Games has been an immense privilege.

"Walking the team out last summer in Paris, in front of friends and family, was a truly special moment and one I'll never forget."

Pearne-Webb won 274 combined caps, played at three Olympic Games - also winning bronze in Tokyo - and captaining England to their first Commonwealth gold medal in Birmingham, three years ago.

Her final Olympics, last year in Paris, ended with a quarter-final defeat to eventual champions Netherlands.

"I'll always be proud to have worn the shirt, and I'll always be a supporter of the incredible players coming through," Pearne-Webb added.

"Hockey has shown me that anything is possible - and I'll forever be thankful for that. Thank you, hockey. It's been the honour of a lifetime."

Additional reporting from PA.