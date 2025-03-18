Rower Helen Glover says having family ‘makes you unstoppable’ as she is made OBE

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Champion rower Helen Glover has said she “never thought it was possible” for her to return to the Olympics after having three children.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist was made an OBE at Windsor Castle on Tuesday for services to the sport.

Glover, who won in London and Rio, landed a rowing silver medal in the women’s four at the Paris Olympics, having given birth to a son in July 2018 and twins 18 months later.

The 38-year-old said: “Two of my Olympics were before having children and two were after, and coming back post-childbirth, I never thought that was possible.

“Whether you want to come back and be an Olympian or you want to come back to a hobby you used to enjoy, no woman should have being a mum as the barrier to that.

“I changed fundamentally as an athlete when I had children. Put that into the workplace, you become this force.

“You’re fiercely driven, you have this mindset shift that makes you unstoppable.”

Glover won the inaugural gold medal for Team GB in the women’s coxless pairs at the 2012 Olympics and is one of the most decorated female rowers in the history of British rowing, holding more than 20 gold medals.

“Watching my kids have a day at the castle and seeing it through their eyes is really, really special,” she said.

“When I was training I tried to not make them very aware of it, I never wanted them to feel on the back foot.

“But being out in Paris, seeing me on the podium, I want to really send home for them what the hard work is for and that they can aspire to be whatever they want to be.”

Paralympic archery champion Jodie Grinham was made an MBE on Tuesday.

Grinham, who became the first openly pregnant Paralympic medallist last year, said she had “everything going against me going into Paris”.

“It was a really difficult match because I was against a team-mate. I had bacterial meningitis that year, I missed the first selection, and obviously I was seven months pregnant,” she said.

“So I already had a list of things that were trying to almost go against what I needed to do.

“However, when push came to shove, I managed to exceed what I expected I could do, especially under those pressures.”